Owner of Northeast Austin bar speaks out after deadly shooting in parking lot

The owner of a Northeast Austin bar where a deadly shooting happened in the parking lot, is speaking out. He says there have been dangerous things going on in that parking lot for years.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 30-year-old Tyler Cochran was shot and killed in the parking lot of Michelobos Sports Bar off East Braker Lane.

"He was a regular customer. He was our friend and I feel sorry for his loss," said Luis Alberto Sol-Rivas, owner of Michelobos.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Clayton Taitague, who himself was shot and critically injured by a security guard.

"I understand they don't feel safe right now because what happened," said Sol-Rivas.

But this is far from the only incident in this area. Police have responded to 61 calls for service this year alone. Sol-Rivas says he previously reached out to Austin Police to help him address the situation, but didn't get a response.

"I was trying to do my best to hire more security on the parking lot and all, and I did much as I can. Much as I can," said Sol-Rivas.

Sol-Rivas says the people causing violence in that lot are not his customers, but rather groups of underage people who congregate there.

"After 1:30, 1:45 in the morning, young people from different locations, they come here," said Sol-Rivas. "Kind of like a tailgate meeting. They start burning tires. They start fighting each other. They start shooting in the air."

Since the deadly shooting, Sol-Rivas says he has beefed up security inside and outside the bar.

"So everyone has to have an I.D. and be over 21 to get into the parking lot," said Sol-Rivas.

Police insist safety in this area is a top priority, saying they've been meeting with business owners since April.

"I want to reassure the community that things are happening. They're happening aggressively and at a quick pace," said Commander Lee Davis of the Austin Police Department.

Sol-Rivas is hoping that out of tragedy will come a renewed sense of urgency to drive out troublemakers and keep customers safe.

"This is a place to have fun, to come and watch games and sports," said Sol-Rivas.

Sol-Rivas now has a meeting with Austin Police on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions.