Man killed after fight in homeless camp in North Austin, police say

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:02AM
Crime and Public Safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating an overnight homicide in North Austin.

Investigators say a man was killed in a fight in a homeless camp on West Rundberg Lane between a YMCA and H-E-B around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Austin police say it appears he may have been stabbed, but they are still awaiting autopsy results.

They say there were several witnesses who are talking with police.

A person of interest has been detained and police say there is no threat to the public, but people should remain vigilant as always.

If you have any information about the incident, investigators ask that you call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

