'Concrete cancer': Lakeway city leaders look for solution

The Lakeway City Council was briefed at its recent meeting on findings regarding widespread issues with residential pools.

The city received reports of alkali-silica reaction detected in swimming pools built between 2017 and 2023.

Alkali-silica reaction, also known as concrete cancer, is found when cracks appeared in pools due to bad batches of concrete mix.

Lakeway leaders approved waiving some permit and inspection costs for residents who need to rebuild their entire pools.