Raul Meza: Daughters of serial killer's victim want answers on mother's murder

Two sisters want to understand the circumstances that changed their lives forever. The woman who links them together was murdered by a serial killer. On Monday afternoon, Raul Meza Jr. pleaded guilty to capital murder and murder for the deaths of Gloria Lofton and Jesse Fraga.

Christina Fultz was adopted as a baby. Gloria Lofton is her biological mother.

"Glo gave me my sister. She’s the prize of my everything," Fultz said. "Before I found her, I tried to look for Gloria, but I couldn’t find anything."

But she did find her sister, Sonia Houston, nearly 15 years ago. They’ve walked hand in hand since then.

"I'm still holding her hand, like, let's do this—I’m not going anywhere," Fultz said.

They have leaned on each other as they navigate the tragic death of the woman who is the reason for their connection.

"Mother’s Day hasn’t been the same since," Houston said.

On May 8, 2019, Houston visited her mother, Lofton.

"I brought her some items from the store, gave her a hug, and said, 'Mom, if you need me, just give me a call. I love you," Houston said.

It was a final goodbye, though they didn’t know it at the time. Lofton was found dead in her bedroom the next day. The cause of death was listed as undetermined.

Four years later, authorities reached out to the family with shocking news.

"They said a serial killer killed her," Fultz said.

Raul Meza Jr. had confessed.

"The higher-ups have completely failed us," Houston said.

Austin PD’s interim chief later publicly apologized for mishandling DNA evidence in Meza’s case.

"It’s hard to tell my kids to trust the boys in blue when they screwed us over like this," Houston said.

Lofton’s daughters said they feel more has been mishandled.

"Everything needs to come out," Fultz said.

Meza was convicted of murdering 8-year-old Kendra Page, found in a dumpster at a Southeast Austin elementary school, in 1982. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but was released after serving just 11 years.

"If he had served his full term, our mom and Mr. Fraga would still be here," Houston said.

Eighty-year-old Jesse Fraga was murdered last year, another victim of Meza.

For Fultz and Houston, the pain goes beyond the loss itself.

"Now, when you look her up, all you see is Meza," Fultz said.

His name overshadows the woman who brought them together. Houston and Fultz still question why.

"I wish I could ask Meza for an honest answer, but I don’t think that’s ever going to happen," Houston said.

Yet, they are determined to seek more answers about their mother’s death. They remain skeptical of the investigation.

"Do you believe more people were involved in your mother’s murder?" FOX 7 Austin Crime Watch reporter Meredith Aldis asked Fultz and Houston.

"Yes," Fultz and Houston responded together.

"It just doesn’t sit right that he’s the only one being pursued when we know there were more hands tied to our mother’s case," Houston said.

On Monday afternoon, Meza pleaded guilty to capital murder and murder. He received two life sentences. One of the life sentences doesn’t have the possibility of parole, meaning Meza will die in prison.