Round Rock Express kicks off its season March 29

In just a few days, the stands inside Dell Diamond will be full of fans as the Round Rock Express kicks off its 2024 season against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

"There's definitely a ton of excitement," said Junsin Foscue, infielder for the Round Rock Express.

The Round Rock Express Minor League baseball team is the Triple-A affiliate for the World Series Champions, the Texas Rangers. Players and staff say that makes this season even more exciting.

"It's cool. It’s a special time to be in a Texas Rangers Organization," said Jack Leiter, pitcher for the Round Rock Express.

Manager of the team, Doug Davis, says his team is ready for the season and ready to help the Texas Rangers continue their success.

"Getting started again, there's a lot of high expectations in Arlington and I think we have a lot of high expectations here. The expectations are certainly to win a lot of baseball games, but again, the priority is to make sure on a daily basis they prepare themselves to become Texas Rangers," said David.

Leiter agrees that is really what playing at Dell Diamond is all about.

"Be right here, help this team win, have some fun and put yourself in a spot where you are one of those guys," said Leiter.

The team says they are ready for this season and even more ready to see the fans.

"The fans bring it every single night. It's a fun atmosphere to play and a lot of the guys in the clubhouse are excited to do that too," said Foscue.

The season kicks off on Friday, March 29.