Round Rock police recover stolen vehicle; 4 people taken into custody

Four people were taken into custody after police found a stolen vehicle linked to multiple burglaries in the Hays County and Austin area.

Round Rock police said on Tuesday, August 27, officers located a vehicle near the 1400 block of N I-35 that was reported stolen from Hays County. The vehicle had property from several burglaries in the Hays County and Austin area, including a stolen gun.

When the vehicle was stopped in Round Rock, five people ran from the area. Four of them were taken into custody by officers.

The suspects in custody included one adult and three teens.

As of now, there is no evidence connecting these suspects to burglaries within Round Rock.

This investigation is ongoing.