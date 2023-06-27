Man robs Royal Blue Grocery, assaults employee: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed the Royal Blue Grocery and assaulted an employee.

APD says on June 17 just after 8 p.m., a man entered the Royal Blue Grocery at 301 Brazos Street in downtown Austin and tried to steal several T-shirts.

An employee confronted the man in an attempt to recover the merchandise, but the suspect hit and injured them, then left the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old with a thin build, black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a baseball cap under an orange hoodie and a gray jacket.

(Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.