Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results

The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results.

Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found on private property bordering the couple’s Mitchell Drive RV.

Antos said his wife was battling depression and had previously struggled with addiction.

Shana DiMambro’s father Brian DiMambro wrote that he spoke with members of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office last week about her toxicology report results. He said the report showed no traces of meth or "other hard narcotics."

"Shana was a recovering meth addict and had been off meth for 10 years. Meth is a hideous drug where only 3 to 5 percent of addicts ever kick the drug. It is insidious, and I have always been so proud of Shana's recovery from that addiction and even more so now knowing that she did not fall," he wrote.

Brian DiMambro said diphenhydramine was found in his daughter's system. The results indicate she was using the drug, which is found in NyQuil and Benadryl, at higher than normal levels. He said she may have been using the drug to combat night terrors.

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 to 2 p.m., mourners are encouraged to place wreaths and flowers on the fence of the property where the 45-year-old’s remains were found.

"Please understand, we will not give up on working to find out what really happened. And, we are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from this community," said Brian DiMambro.