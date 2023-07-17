6 people dead in five separate weekend incidents in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating five separate incidents over the weekend that left six people dead.

This past weekend, APD responded to four homicides, three of which were on Sunday, July 16.

"It is a very busy night here in Austin," said Corporal Jose Mendez.

The first homicide of the weekend happened on Saturday, July 15 at the Westlake Apartments on North Capital Texas Highway.

Police got a call at 6:40 a.m. reporting a shooting within the complex. There, police found 45-year-old Jarod Mason with gunshot wounds. He died on scene.

"At this time, I don't have any suspect information. There is no one in custody, but we are actively working this," said Corporal Mendez.

On Sunday, police were called out to Southeast Austin for a welfare check after the caller told police they have not heard from a family member who lived there in days.

After not being able to make contact with anyone inside the home, police were able to gain entry. Inside, officers discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds.

APD has identified the two as Eva Carol Dotson Penton and Timothy McDonald. Investigators believe McDonald shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

Sunday night at 8:28 p.m., police were called out to an abandoned building on 52nd and Cameron.

"When officers arrived at scene, they did in fact locate a male near that building with obvious trauma to the body," said Corporal Mendez.

Police have identified the victim as 43-year-old Peter Gonzalez. Police say an unknown suspect shot Gonzalez and left the scene.

The last homicide was at a gas station on Airport Blvd. There, police found a teenager with gunshot wounds. He died later on scene.

Police believe he was targeted after witnesses told officers multiple people were involved in a "gun battle."

Police also responded to a fifth incident this weekend where a homeless man was found dead in an East Austin intersection.

Officials say this one has not been ruled a homicide.