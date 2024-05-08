SXSW London to launch in June 2025

South by Southwest (SXSW) is heading across the pond to London in June 2025.

SXSW London will expand "the footprint of the world’s leading and most sought-after cultural platform created over almost four decades in Austin, Texas", says the organization.

Over the course of a week, SXSW London will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch, east London.

SXSW says its London event will have a particular emphasis on creative talent from across Europe and will continue to encourage the convergence of creativity and culture, unexpected discoveries, and connections between visitors, creating opportunities for attendees, performers, and the broader London community to collaborate and innovate.

SXSW London will also introduce boundary-pushing visual arts, design and fashion programming, with exhibitions and interactive and immersive experiences in public spaces across its east London campus, says SXSW.

SXSW London will also continue to develop Austin's focus on climate action and sustainability, with the ambition to drive positive change for future generations.

More details will be announced in the coming months, with badges due to go on sale in October 2024. Those interested can register online.

FOX 7 Austin reported this from Austin, Texas.