Special offers for veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to thank all veterans and active U.S. military members for their service and sacrifice to protect our freedoms and many businesses have special offers for them. Below is a list of some of the things being offered on November 11, 2020.

Torchy's Tacos

Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and non-alcoholic beverage from Torchy’s special Veterans Day Menu. The special Veterans Day offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person. Dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only. Offer not available for online orders or delivery. Must present military ID or proof of service. Tax and gratuity not included. Cannot be combined with other offers. Find your nearest location here.

Sevice members have a choice of a taco and beverage:

Choice of One (1) Damn Good Taco:

Chicken Fajita: Marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with tomatillo sauce on your choice of tortilla.

Beef Fajita: Marinated and grilled beef, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with roja sauce on your choice of tortilla.

Trailer Park: Fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.

Trailer Park -- Trashy: Take off the lettuce and add queso!

Fried Avocado: Fried avocados, refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a corn tortilla.

Choice of Beverage:

Fountain Drink: A selection of ice-cold Coca-Cola beverages and water

Iced Tea: Choice of sweet or unsweet.

Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering a free Classic Burger (with or without cheese) to all Veterans and active military servicemembers. Qualified recipients can show their military ID or uniform to claim their free burger. This offer is redeemable for in-store dining or to-go orders placed by phone. Find your closest location here.

Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social Austin Domain will be offering one hour of free activities to active duty military members and veterans with the presentation of a military ID or proof of service. Available activities include bowling, ping pong, putt club, darts and arcade games. Punch Bowl Social Austin Domain will be open Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get more details here.

Rowing Dock

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 11, 2020, Rowing Dock is offering the first hour free on all rentals (SUPs, kayaks, canoes) to active duty military or veterans (retired or no longer serving). Proof of status via DD214, driver's license with military status, or military ID is required. More details can be found here.

McDonald's

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in Central Texas will offer a free Breakfast Combo Meal of choice to all veterans and active duty servicemen and women showing proper military ID on Veterans Day from 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Get more information here.

Dunkin'

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. The offer is while supplies last and limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Dunkin’ fans can also treat veterans and active service members to a much-deserved Dunkin’ coffee break. At DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, anyone can send an e-gift card, available in special Veterans Day designs, to veterans that inspire them.

Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a FREE appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11. To find your local Red Lobster location, please visit www.redlobster.com.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31. This military appreciation offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide. For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit goldencorral.com.

Kolache Factory

Stores nationwide are offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving our country in the U.S. armed forces. All veterans and servicemen and women are invited to come in and enjoy a free kolache (any kind) and a cup of coffee (any size). The offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks. The offer lasts from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 11, 2020 and all veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 are eligible. Find your nearest location here.

QuikTrip

QT is giving a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members. By showing a military ID at checkout, members can redeem their free coffee or drink at any QT location during any hour of the day on Veterans Day. You can find your closest location here.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 only with a free medium Blizzard Treat. All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork). Veterans will be able to choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors. Get more information here.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

On Nov. 11, veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service. Get more details here.

Twin Peaks

Corporate Twin Peaks locations are showing their appreciation to Armed Forces on Nov. 11 with a free meal from these options: chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger and the wedge. Find the nearest location to you here.