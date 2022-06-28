SWAT standoff in East Austin, man detained and charged

A man has been detained and charged after a SWAT standoff in East Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the man had barricaded himself inside a home on Merrie Lynn Avenue near Manor Road.

Police say the incident began after officers responded to a disturbance call involving multiple people and one of those people reportedly pulled out a gun.

The person with the gun was the only person inside the home and everyone else was evacuated. People who live nearby were also evacuated as a precaution.

Police say smoke and flames were seen from the home and Austin firefighters were able to contain the fire.

The man was evaluated due to the fire. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.