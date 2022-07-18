SWAT standoff in East Austin, 1 person in custody

One person is in police custody following a SWAT standoff in East Austin.

The incident happened on Sweeney Lane near Manor Road. It started when police got a call about an aggravated assault at about 8:15 p.m. on July 17.

Police believed that the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment.

SWAT officers responded and were able to make contact with the suspect who was taken into custody about four hours later.

Officials say it was an isolated incident and that family violence detectives are investigating.

It's not clear if anyone required medical attention or was taken to the hospital.