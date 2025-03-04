SXSW 2025: CapMetro offering special Rail service during festival

The Brief CapMetro is offering extended Rail service throughout SXSW. CapMetro is also warning customers about expected larger than normal crowds on Rail on March 8. Customers paying for fares should download the new Umo app to purchase passes.



CapMetro is offering special extended Rail service during this year's SXSW festival and conference.

The transit agency is also alerting Austinites to expected larger than normal crowds on Rail on March 8.

Extended Rail service

What we know:

CapMetro Rail will run a special extended service throughout the festival.

The last trains will leave Downtown Station at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, both weekends (March 7-8 and 14-15).

The last train will depart Downtown Station at approximately 12:30 a.m. every other night of the festival, including Sunday, March 9.

Saturday, March 8

What we know:

CapMetro is warning rail riders that they can expect larger than normal crowds on Saturday, March 8, due to SXSW and an Austin FC home match.

Soccer fans heading to Q2 Stadium are advised to take Rapid route 803, or bus routes 3, 383, and 392.

Those taking the train are asked to be patient and prepare to squeeze in to make room for fellow customers, says CapMetro.

Other CapMetro services

What we know:

The agency is also offering regular service for Rapid and Night Owls for the festival.

Rapid will run until 12:30 a.m. during the week, midnight on Saturdays and 11:30 p.m. on Sundays. Night Owls will run from midnight to around 3 a.m. and customers can board the Night Owl buses at 6th and Congress.

Customers traveling through Austin Bergstrom International Airport can take Bus Route 20 to Downtown Austin. To board the bus, go to the lower-level outside of Baggage Claim and look for the neon guitar bus stop.

Bikeshare has 75 stations to get around Downtown Austin for different events. For more information on Bikeshare, click here.

What you can do:

Customers paying for fares should download the new Umo app to purchase passes, and use the Transit App or CapMetro’s online Trip Planner to plan their trips.

READ MORE: CapMetro's new fare payment system begins March 1

The CapMetro app was shut down on March 1.