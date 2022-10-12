Texas AG Ken Paxton announces program aimed to combat opioid epidemic

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his new coalition will announce a pilot program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic, especially among student-athletes.

According to Paxton, the pilot program will distribute over 3.5 million at-home medication/drug disposal packets during high school football games.

In attendance will be: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; Texas Senate President Pro Tem Donna Campbell; Mike Singletary, Texas Native and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member; Randy White, Dallas Cowboys Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member; Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Dallas Cowboys Legend; Aaron Williams, University of Texas Standout and former NFL Player; Joe Martin, Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association; Glenn West, Assistant Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association; Kenny Hansmire, Executive Director of the National Child ID Program; and William Simpson, President and CEO of DisposeRx.

FOX 7 Austin will stream the press conference starting at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest details