Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Travis County over voter participation program

Published  September 6, 2024 8:44pm CDT
Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing Travis County, claiming the county is unlawfully using a third-party organization to identify potentially unregistered voters without statutory authority.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Travis County over its election practices.

Paxton claims that Travis County is unlawfully using a third-party organization to identify potentially unregistered votes without statutory authority.

In August, the Travis County Commissioners Court hired a company called Civic Government Solutions, which uses a database of unregistered voters to boost voter participation.

Local leaders in San Antonio hired the same company and are facing a similar lawsuit from the attorney general.

Travis County says it's committed to encouraging voter participation, and it's proud of the ongoing voter registration outreach efforts.