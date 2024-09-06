Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Travis County over voter participation program

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing Travis County over voter participation program Travis County Commissioners Court hired Civic Government Solutions in August Paxton has also filed suit against Bexar County



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Travis County over its election practices.

Paxton claims that Travis County is unlawfully using a third-party organization to identify potentially unregistered votes without statutory authority.

In August, the Travis County Commissioners Court hired a company called Civic Government Solutions, which uses a database of unregistered voters to boost voter participation.

Local leaders in San Antonio hired the same company and are facing a similar lawsuit from the attorney general.

Travis County says it's committed to encouraging voter participation, and it's proud of the ongoing voter registration outreach efforts.