Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Travis County over voter participation program
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Travis County over its election practices.
Paxton claims that Travis County is unlawfully using a third-party organization to identify potentially unregistered votes without statutory authority.
In August, the Travis County Commissioners Court hired a company called Civic Government Solutions, which uses a database of unregistered voters to boost voter participation.
Local leaders in San Antonio hired the same company and are facing a similar lawsuit from the attorney general.
Travis County says it's committed to encouraging voter participation, and it's proud of the ongoing voter registration outreach efforts.