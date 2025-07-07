Texas deadly flooding: What we know about the victims

The Brief The death toll from the Central Texas flooding has reached 82, with 75 deaths in Kerr County, including 27 children. At least 10 girls from Camp Mystic are still missing, and one camp counselor. More than 850 people have been rescued over the holiday weekend.



The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas is at 75 in Kerr County, according to officials during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Monday. In total, there are 82 dead in Central Texas due to the flooding.

Kerr County officials say there are 48 adults and 27 children dead in their county. Of those, 15 adults and nine children are pending identification.

There are 10 Camp Mystic campers and one counselor unaccounted for.

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

Here is what we know about the victims of the deadly flooding:

This is a developing story, and names will be added or moved when there are updates.

Camp Mystic Deaths

Eloise Peck , of Dallas (camper)

Lila Bonner , of Dallas (camper)

Janie Hunt, of Dallas (camper)

Renee Smajstrla, of Kerr Co. (camper)

Sarah Marsh (camper)

8-year-old Marty Kathryn Jacobe , of Houston

Hadley Hanna, of Dallas (camper)

8-year-old Linnie Anne McCown, of Austin

8-year-old Mary Stevens

8-year-old Hanna Lawrence

8-year-old Rebecca Lawrence

Wynne Naylor, of Dallas (camper)

Richard "Dick" Eastland, Camp Mystic camp director

Chloe Childress -19-year-old camp counselor from Houston

Other Texas Flooding Deaths

Still Missing from Camp Mystic

Kellyanne Lytal, of Houston (camper)

Virginia Hollis (camper)

Cile Stewarde (camper)

Anne Margaret Bellows, of Houston (camper)

Blakely McCrory, of Bellaire (camper)

Mary Grace Baker, of Beaumont (camper)

Margaret Sheedy (camper)

Molly Dewitt, of Houston (camper)

Greta Toranzo, of Houston (camper)

Others Missing

Kerr County Flooding

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes in the early morning hours on Friday.

The swift rise washed away homes and vehicles.

More than 850 people have been rescued from the floodwaters.