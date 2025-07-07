Texas deadly flooding: What we know about the victims
KERRVILLE, Texas - The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas is at 75 in Kerr County, according to officials during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Monday. In total, there are 82 dead in Central Texas due to the flooding.
Kerr County officials say there are 48 adults and 27 children dead in their county. Of those, 15 adults and nine children are pending identification.
There are 10 Camp Mystic campers and one counselor unaccounted for.
Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.
Here is what we know about the victims of the deadly flooding:
This is a developing story, and names will be added or moved when there are updates.
Camp Mystic Deaths
- Eloise Peck, of Dallas (camper)
- Lila Bonner, of Dallas (camper)
- Janie Hunt, of Dallas (camper)
- Renee Smajstrla, of Kerr Co. (camper)
- Sarah Marsh (camper)
- 8-year-old Marty Kathryn Jacobe, of Houston
- Hadley Hanna, of Dallas (camper)
- 8-year-old Linnie Anne McCown, of Austin
- 8-year-old Mary Stevens
- 8-year-old Hanna Lawrence
- 8-year-old Rebecca Lawrence
- Wynne Naylor, of Dallas (camper)
- Richard "Dick" Eastland, Camp Mystic camp director
- Chloe Childress -19-year-old camp counselor from Houston
Other Texas Flooding Deaths
- Jane Ragsdale, longtime director and co-owner of Heart O’ the Hills camp
- Blair Harber, 8th-grade student
- Brooke Harber, 6th-grade student
- Jeff Wilson, of Houston
- 27-year-old Julian Ryan
- 22-year-old Kaitlyn Swallow, of Liberty Hill
READ MORE: Coast Guard rescue swimmer hailed as hero for saving 165 in Texas flooding
Still Missing from Camp Mystic
- Kellyanne Lytal, of Houston (camper)
- Virginia Hollis (camper)
- Cile Stewarde (camper)
- Anne Margaret Bellows, of Houston (camper)
- Blakely McCrory, of Bellaire (camper)
- Mary Grace Baker, of Beaumont (camper)
- Margaret Sheedy (camper)
- Molly Dewitt, of Houston (camper)
- Greta Toranzo, of Houston (camper)
Others Missing
- James Rushing of Sulphur Springs
- Cindy Rushing of Sulphur Springs
- 76-year-old Mike Harber
- 74-year-old Charlene Harber
- 67-year-old Robert Brake of Burleson
- 66-year-old Joni Brake of Burleson
- Amber Wilson of Houston
- Shiloh Wilson of Houston
- Reese Manchaca
- Ella Cahill
- Aidan Heartfield
- Joyce Badon
- Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, Michael Phillips
- A 17-year-old girl. The family did not release her name.
- William Venus Sr.
- Brad Perry
Kerr County Flooding
The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes in the early morning hours on Friday.
READ MORE: Texas flooding: How you can help people in Kerrville
The swift rise washed away homes and vehicles.
READ MORE: Texas flooding: Texas leaders react
More than 850 people have been rescued from the floodwaters.
The Source: Information in this article is from various Texas sources and the National Weather Service.