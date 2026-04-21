Texas DMV launches authorization system for automated commercial vehicles

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The Brief TxDMV is launching an authorization system for autonomous vehicles. New state laws go into effect on May 28. Autonomous ride share company Waymo is already operating in major Texas cities.



The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a new authorization system for companies looking to operate automated motor vehicles.

A new goes into effect next month that requires companies using automated vehicles to be authorized by TxDMV with the following requirements:

Complies with all applicable Texas traffic and motor vehicle laws

Is equipped with a recording device

Uses an automated driving system that complies with federal law

Can achieve minimal risk condition in the event of a system failure

Has a proper title and registration

Maintains motor vehicle insurance

The process allows companies to submit their applications online through the Texas Motor Carrier Credentialing System.

The new laws outlined in Senate Bill 2807 go into effect on May 28.

Automated vehicles in Texas

The backstory:

Autonomous driving services are already operating in major Texas cities. Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio are all serviced by the driverless ride-share company Waymo.

In Austin, the service has received dozens of complaints about vehicles stalling, speeding and crashing.

There have also been complaints of vehicles illegally passing school buses.

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In March, Swedish company Einride announced plans to bring autonomous freight trucks to Central Texas.