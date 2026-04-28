Texas judge begins hearing on controversial smokable hemp ban and fee hikes

article

The Brief A Texas judge is hearing a challenge against state restrictions on hemp that business owners claim could bankrupt the billion-dollar industry. Business owners argue regulators are overstepping by banning smokable products and changing THC measurement standards established in 2019. The hearing will decide if a temporary block on these rules stays in place or if the state can begin immediate enforcement.



A pivotal legal battle over the future of Texas’ hemp industry will be moved to a courtroom Tuesday, as a judge is expected to hear arguments on state-imposed restrictions that business owners claim could decimate the billion-dollar market.

The hearing centers on a contentious state ban on the sale of smokable hemp products and a significant hike in licensing fees for businesses. While a judge’s order temporarily blocked these rules earlier this month, today's proceedings will determine whether that injunction remains in place or if the state can move forward with enforcement.

Texas THC ban

The backstory:

State health officials argue the regulations are a necessary matter of public safety. Texas attorneys contend that the industry is currently producing products with THC levels they deem "dangerous," asserting that stricter oversight is required to distinguish legal hemp from illegal marijuana.

Related article

However, hemp and THC business owners argue that state agencies have overstepped their constitutional authority. They claim regulators are attempting to rewrite definitions and standards that were already established by the Texas Legislature when it legalized hemp in 2019.

What they're saying:

"We agree that packaging should not be child-friendly or child-attractive," said David Sergi, a lawyer representing the Texas hemp industry. "What we disagree with is cutting the heart out of the hemp industry by redefining what is the appropriate amount of THC in how it’s calculated, period."

What is the ‘Total THC’ rule?

DSHS enacted regulations on consumable hemp-derived products on March 31. The rule required child-resistant packaging and testing. It also decreased the legal amount of THC in these types of products to 0.3%, and hiked licensing fees for retailers from about $250 to $10,000 in some cases.

Industry leaders testified that if the state's regulations are allowed to stand, they will be forced to immediately clear their shelves of popular products, potentially shuttering hundreds of small businesses across the state.

The 2019 law legalized hemp with a THC concentration of no more than 0.3%. Business owners argue the state is now trying to move the goalposts by changing how those levels are measured, effectively criminalizing products that were previously deemed legal.