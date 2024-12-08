Texas Longhorns fans react to SEC Championship loss, playoff spot

The Brief Longhorns fans are expressing disappointment after Saturday's narrow loss against Georgia Texas will play a first-round playoff game against Clemson on Dec. 21 The winner goes on to play in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State



Many watched the highly anticipated SEC Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.

"Tough loss, lots of screaming and lots of things hurting," said UT student Webb Mooring.

"We were screaming into blankets, pillows. Very emotional," said UT student Nandini Bhojani.

"We’re disappointed," said UT student Stretton Whitworth.

That’s the general consensus from Longhorn fans Sunday after falling just short of a win in the Southeastern Conference championship in the team's first season.

The game came down to the wire with the Longhorns losing in overtime 22-19 to the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta.

"When obviously Georgia scored the touchdown in overtime, it was silent," said UT student Antz Bahad.

With the loss, Texas will not have a first-round bye in the playoffs and dropped to the number 5 spot.

"Definitely disappointed. We definitely could have put up a better fight. But you know what we've got in the college football playoffs, and I have hope for that," said Bhojani.

There is good news for Longhorn fans following the announcement of the final 12 teams making it to the College Football Playoff on Sunday. The Longhorns will host a first-round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the coming weeks.

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 07: The Georgia defensive line and the Texas offensive line square off during the SEC Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 7th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

With the loss, some fans are nervous ahead of the Longhorns' next match-up against the Clemson Tigers.

"We shouldn't underestimate anything because, you know, anything can happen in the playoffs. That's the beauty of college football," said Bahad.

However, other fans are excited.

"Of course we'll be there," said Whitworth.

"We’ve got the best fans in the nation here in the loudest stadium," said Mooring.

"I think it's going to definitely bring more energy to the team because being on a home field is unmatched," said Bhojani.

The Longhorns take on the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 21 at DKR.