Texas McDonald's restaurants raise over $250K for Uvalde community
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 1,000 Texas McDonald's restaurants have raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community.
Last week, participating locations donated 10 percent of their lunchtime sales to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.
"I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy," said McDonald’s owner/operator Manuel Pacheco in a release. "This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up."
The Robb School Memorial Fund is a community fund with the First State Bank of Uvalde to directly benefit those impacted by the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio is currently serving family members from Uvalde and has created a special fund to support those families impacted by the tragedy.