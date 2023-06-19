Texas State, Round Rock ISD, ACC partner to address Texas teacher shortage

Three Central Texas institutions are coming together for a new partnership to help address the teacher shortage in Texas.

Texas State University, Round Rock ISD and Austin Community College recently celebrated the launch of the "Grow Your Own" partnership.

The partnership is designed to prepare, develop, hire and retain high-quality PK-12 teachers through a dual credit program between the three educational institutions.

Through the partnership, Round Rock ISD high school students can take dual credit education courses at ACC, then transfer seamlessly to Texas State for their bachelor's degree and teacher certification.

The program will also provide a pathway for student teaching and potential employment in Round Rock ISD.

Texas State's Round Rock campus offers various education degrees and certifications, including bachelor of science in education (EC-6/ESL), master’s in educational leadership with principal certification, and master’s degrees in elementary education and secondary education with teacher certification.

For more information regarding programs, click here or email education@txstate.edu.