Texas Tribune Festival 2024 takes over downtown Austin streets

The streets of downtown Austin were lined on Saturday for the conclusion of the 14th annual Texas Tribune Festival.

It featured events, conversations, and panels from over 300 big name speakers.

"It's really evolved into a must-see, and must be at, event for anyone who cares about politics and policy. And who cares about Texas and the nation," said Kerri Qunell, director of marketing & communications for the Texas Tribune.

The multi-day festival aims to get the community engaged in politics and public policy, and better informed on current events.

Saturday’s event, "Open Congress", was free to the public and featured a free street fest including political figures, top Texas brands and more.

"We have panels all day that range from politics and policy. Talking about what's happening on the border, getting out the young vote for the upcoming election. And we also have more cultural and fun panels going on," said Qunell.

Organizers stress the importance of events like these with the election coming up.

"Particularly this year, we have a lot of emphasis on what the upcoming election means for Texans. A lot of our, of our speakers, of our panelists are talking about how to get engaged in your community, and how to make a difference," said Qunell.

Some big-name speakers included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, film director Richard Linklater and more.

"It’s really nice to meet some of these lawmakers face to face, because you see them on TV all the time or, like, in these big campaign rallies. So, it really does make me feel like they're trying to interact with the public. And so that's why I really appreciate this festival is because they bring, you know, they bring the politics in the politicians to the people, which is what it's all about," said festival attendee Jill Ament.

There is also something for everyone, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on.

"I think more people need it, especially the public, not just like politicians and journalists need to know what's happening in, you know, the White House and in Congress, but in their state legislatures and in their city councils," said Ament.

Paul Schmidt made the trip from Dallas for the event and says he’s seen the event evolve over the years.

"It's just a really neat event where you get to see and hear a lot of issues and people that you might not get to interface with, ever on a personal level. And so, you get to hear them in person, unfiltered with great interviewers," said Schmidt.

But at the end of the day, organizers say it goes beyond the speakers.

"Not just the people who are on stage, but also the other people who come to be engaged and to meet each other and to, to network and find out how they can collaborate with each other to, to make a difference in their communities, to get more engaged in politics and public policy, not just in Texas, but in the nation," said Qunell.