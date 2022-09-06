Uvalde CISD students return to class for first time since shooting

It's the first day of school for Uvalde CISD students today as they return to class for the first time since the mass shooting that shook the community.

The start of the school year was pushed back to give schools extra time to install new safety equipment and implement new safety procedures.

Most of the students who went to Robb Elementary will now be elsewhere, including an old school that has not been in use. Robb Elementary School will not be used as a campus so "students and staff will not have to return to the building at the site of the tragedy," according to the district.

The schools also have heightened security with massive fences and DPS troopers patrolling at each school.

DPS didn't share what the troopers' training included but UCISD emailed parents to say that none of the 33 troopers that are stationed at schools this year were at Robb Elementary on May 24.

The district outlined other new safety measures including more officers on campus, better cameras, and counselors for those who need them. Every school in the district has also received upgraded Wi-Fi and communication.

Some students express hesitation and concern about returning to class just a few months after losing friends.

Uvalde CISD says it plans to tear down Robb Elementary building and build a new one. Texas grocery store chain H-E-B donated $10 million to the effort.