Harrowing video shows Coast Guard airlifting Texas flood victims

The Brief Video from the Coast Guard shows air crews hoisting people from flooded RV rooftops in Kerr County to escape fast-rising floodwaters. At least 70 people died in the devastating floods, including several young campers at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls camp along the Guadalupe River.



U.S. Coast Guard crews used helicopters Friday to airlift Texas flood victims, including 15 campers from Camp Mystic, after deadly flash floods killed dozens of people, wiped out the girls camp and left 11 young girls unaccounted for.

Video released by the U.S. military shows air crews hoisting people from flooded RV rooftops in daring rescues. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer stayed with flood victims and provided medical assistance while helping to evacuate 230 people.

According to the Coast Guard, air crews conducted 12 flights in Kerrville, Texas, where searchers have found 16 bodies since Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of dead there to 59, including 21 children.

Four deaths also were reported in Travis County, three in Burnet, two in Kendall and one each in Tom Green and Williamson counties.

Unspeakable tragedy at Camp Mystic

At Camp Mystic, a cabin full of girls held onto a rope strung by rescuers as they walked across a bridge with water whipping around their legs.

READ MORE: Texas flooding: Camp Mystic co-owner, director dies while saving campers

Families were allowed to look around the camp beginning Sunday morning. A woman and a teenage girl, both wearing rubber waders, briefly went inside one of the cabins, which stood next to a pile of soaked mattresses, a storage trunk and clothes. At one point, the pair doubled over, sobbing before they embraced.

READ MORE: Texas flooding: Green ribbons, lights honor Camp Mystic victims across state

‘Once-in-a-generation’ weather event

By the numbers:

More than 12 inches of rain fell in the Texas Hill Country over a span of several hours early Friday, causing water levels to quickly rise.

The sheer amount of rain was overwhelming. Former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist, calculated Saturday morning that the storm had dropped 120 billion gallons of water on Kerr County alone.

The destructive, fast-moving waters rose 26 feet on the Guadalupe River in only 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes, vehicles and Camp Mystic.

RELATED: Texas flooding: Pres. Trump signs major disaster declaration for Kerr Co.

Searchers used helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims and to rescue people stranded in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads. Officials said more than 850 people were rescued in the first 36 hours.

What they're saying:

Robert Henson, a meteorologist and writer with Yale Climate Connections, said this latest Texas rain storm was roughly a once-in-a-generation event. It fell in an area where water quickly shoots down rugged hills into narrow river basins that swell quickly.

"As is often the case with the worst disasters, many things came together in a terrible way." Henson said.

The area had also been in a drought, so the water ran down the dry, hard land fast. That made it more dangerous for children attending camp.

What's next: President Donald Trump has signed a disaster declaration for Kerr County. By signing a major disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be activated to assist with the efforts in Texas. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha pledged to "keep searching" until everyone is found. Damage assessment and debris removal could take weeks.