We Are Blood in critical need of blood donations

The work never stops for We Are Blood.

"They are fulfilling orders 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Nick Canedo, the VP of communications for We Are Blood.

But sometimes the donations slow down.

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage. It said it saw blood supply fall by 25 percent since August.

Here in Central Texas, We Are Blood, the sole blood provider for major hospitals in ten counties, like St. David's Medical Centers and several Baylor Scott and White’s, said it's in critical need of donations, too.

"We were in a shortage pretty much the entire summer," said Canedo. "This past August, we saw the most need for patient transfusions than we had in any prior August in organizational history. So, the need coming into the fall, the school semester is still very high."

Canedo said We Are Blood tries to shoot for 200 donations a day.

"We were definitely at least half of what we needed during the summer on most days but critically low on certain specific blood types," said Canedo.

He said O negative and O positive are the two blood types needed most, but supply is dwindling.

"I think this is one of the first summers since the start of the pandemic that we've seen so many people going on vacation during the summer and taking advantage of that break," said Canedo. "At the same time, that historical heatwave definitely dissuaded people from coming out to donate blood."

HEALTH CARE COVERAGE

Making the need even greater is Central Texas' population growth.

"Along with that is increases in traumas, surgery patients, and then the growth to our health care infrastructure," said Canedo.

Despite critically low blood donations, there's no shortage of opportunities to give.

"Being in the bed and donating is only around 15 minutes, so it's a very short part of your day, but you're going to make a life-saving difference for a patient in need," said Canedo.

We Are blood schedules appointments online with four centers and multiple mobile drives across Central Texas.