Williamson County files lawsuit against City of Austin over hotel for homeless

The Williamson County Commissioners Court has voted to file a lawsuit against the City of Austin over the purchase of a hotel that would be used to house those experiencing homelessness.

Austin City Council recently voted to purchase the Candlewood Suites, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd. in Northwest Austin, for around $9 million and use it as homeless housing.

The Candlewood Suites were quietly targeted by Austin officials to become a shelter and center more than a year ago.

Residents and business owners nearby oppose the city’s plan, saying they were initially blindsided, then stonewalled. They fear converting Candlewood Suites into a shelter/center will destroy their neighborhood and will not truly address the problem of homelessness.

Williamson County officials had threatened legal action if the purchase was made.

