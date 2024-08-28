Williamson County beekeeper at odds with new wastewater treatment plant

A rural neighborhood east of I-35, just outside Jarrell city limits, could be getting a new development.

It would bring more homes and a wastewater treatment plant, but a nearby beekeeper is asking the company to consider moving it elsewhere.

Elizabeth Exley has been in the business of bees for nearly 20 years.

"One out of every three bites is totally because of bees," said Exley. "I grow watermelon, cantaloupe, and tomatoes all down there that I sell at the market."

She sells honey, fruit, and pecans at the Wolf Ranch Farmers Market in Georgetown.

She settled down in rural Williamson County to protect her bees after nearby construction in Georgetown pushed her out.

Since then, it has been her family's retirement plan. But that might have to change because of the new development.

According to a permit application with the TCEQ, a Houston-based company is looking to build 2,500 homes and a wastewater treatment plant on her street.

That application states it could "discharge 450,000 gallons per day of processed wastewater on an intermittent and flow-variable basis."

"When we got that letter, we’re like, our hearts just stopped because that was the worst thing possible we could think of next to us," said Exley. "Because it’s so destructive to our business. Development is not a big deal, but something that can poison and kill our business and our bees? It's not a good idea."

If the application is approved, the wastewater treatment plant will go next to her property on an elevated mound.

She’s worried any discharge, smells, or even possible chemicals could make their way down to her land.

"We get flooding from all this property," said Exley. "We are the lowest point between I-35 and the rest of the farmland over here. "It’s just the worst place to be for a wastewater treatment site."

Exley said it would directly impact the health of her bees.

"Bees are an indicator, so that means they are super sensitive to any chemicals that we have out there," said Exley. "Soapy water kills them."

"It's also going to contaminate my honey and my hive, and eventually the whole hive will die if not sooner rather than later."

She’d like to see the company find another location, but if that’s not possible, she hopes it will be compromised.

"We have some solution in mind that could work," said Exley.

"Cover the things, totally cover and seal them. Put up protection. A berm to keep our land from flooding when stuff is going to happen. Some sort of protection to keep from eroding also."

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the company. They are connecting with the engineers to look at the concerns.

The TCEQ has yet to approve the permit for the plant, but they are also looking into Exley's worries.

If either group sends a statement, FOX 7 Austin will update this story.

Both Williamson County and the City of Jarrell say they do not have jurisdiction over the application.