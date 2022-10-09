Austin FC to host Real Salt Lake for round one of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

Austin FC is going to the playoffs for the first time in Club history.

Austin FC will be hosting Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT for the Club’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One match. The Verde & Black finished in second place in the MLS Western Conference and clinched their playoff spot in a September match against Real Salt Lake.

This will be the first major league playoff game ever to be played in Austin and Austin FC says tickets for the match sold out in minutes after going on-sale last week.

All matches played in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs are single-elimination matches, and the winner of this match will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals and play the winner of the third-seed vs. sixth-seed matchup between FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC.

The highest remaining seed will host the Western Conference Semifinal matchup on a to-be-determined date.