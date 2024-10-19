Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 8 highlights:
RB Hatnot, Buda Johnson pull away from Schertz Clemens in district win, 42-21
State-ranked Lake Travis stays unbeaten with 49-21 win over Dripping Springs, now turns attention to Westlake
Westlake cruises into Lake Travis game by blowing out Bowie, 48-7
Round Rock keeps pace in district title race, cruises to 37-7 win over rival Westwood
Georgetown wins 3rd straight game, smashes crosstown rival East View, 58-14
State-ranked Liberty Hill survives road scare at resurgent Pflugerville, 35-28
Vista Ridge picks up crucial district win over Cedar Ridge, 29-19
Week 8 scores:
Thursday, Oct. 17
CS A&M Consolidated 55
Hendrickson 14
Achieve 0
LBJ 72
Schertz Clemens 21
Johnson 42
Manor New Tech 0
Travis 42
Northeast 14
Eastside 42
Friday, Oct. 18
Austin High 49
Akins 7
Bowie 7
Westlake 48
Lake Travis 49
Dripping Springs 21
Vista Ridge 29
Cedar Ridge 19
Stony Point 21
Hutto 35
Vandegrift 56
Manor 6
Round Rock 37
Westwood 7
Converse Judson 55
San Marcos 3
Glenn 28
Cedar Park 34
East View 14
Georgetown 58
Lake Belton 29
Leander 15
Rouse 53
Killeen Chaparral 7
Anderson 59
Cedar Creek 14
College Station 58
Hays 18
Weiss 42
Lockhart 0
Bastrop 70
Navarro 0
Connally 49
McCallum 46
Crockett 0
Elgin 84
Liberty Hill 35
Pflugerville 28
Lampasas 42
Burnet 38
Marble Falls 0
Stephenville 63
Pleasanton 21
Fredericksburg 38
Wimberley 41
Jarrell 8
Lago Vista 44
Smithville 0
Giddings 13
Sealy 34
La Grange 20
Bellville 63
Thrall 21
Blanco 51
Rockdale 28
McGregor 49
Johnson City 14
Holland 45
Mason 56
Harper 0
San Saba 36
Thorndale 28
Granger 15
Somerville 32
Bartlett 7
Burton 28
McDade 0
Iola 54
Hyde Park 31
Dallas Bishop Dunne 6
Brentwood 14
Regents 42
St. Dominic Savio 6
Tomball Concordia 62
SA Central Catholic
St. Michael's
Irving Cistercian
St. Andrew's
St. Stephen's
Bulverde Gloria Deo
Austin Hill Country 21
Boerne Geneva 35
Bulverde Bracken 30
RR Concordia 68
SM Academy
Valor
CP Summit
SM Hill Country