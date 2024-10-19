Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 19, 2024 5:41pm CDT
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 8 highlights:

RB Hatnot, Buda Johnson pull away from Schertz Clemens in district win, 42-21

2024 Week 8: Schertz Clemens vs Johnson

The Johnson Jaguars hosted the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes in Week 8 of the 2024 Texas high school football season.

State-ranked Lake Travis stays unbeaten with 49-21 win over Dripping Springs, now turns attention to Westlake

2024 Week 8: Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis

In week 8, Lake Travis took the win over Dripping Springs, 49-21.

Westlake cruises into Lake Travis game by blowing out Bowie, 48-7

2024 Week 8: Bowie vs Westlake

In week 8, Westlake took the win over Bowie, 48-7.

Round Rock keeps pace in district title race, cruises to 37-7 win over rival Westwood

2024 Week 8: Round Rock vs Westwood

In week 8, Round Rock took the win over Westwood, 37-7

Georgetown wins 3rd straight game, smashes crosstown rival East View, 58-14

2024 Week 8: East View vs Georgetown

In week 8, Georgetown took the win over East View, 58-14

State-ranked Liberty Hill survives road scare at resurgent Pflugerville, 35-28

2024 Week 8: Liberty Hill vs Pflugerville

In week 8, Liberty Hill took home the win against Pflugerville, 35-28

Vista Ridge picks up crucial district win over Cedar Ridge, 29-19

2024 Week 8: Vista Ridge vs Cedar Ridge

In week 8, Vista Ridge took home the win against Cedar Ridge, 29-19

Week 8 scores:

Thursday, Oct. 17

CS A&M Consolidated 55
Hendrickson 14

Achieve 0
LBJ 72 

Schertz Clemens 21
Johnson 42

Manor New Tech 0
Travis 42

Northeast 14
Eastside 42

Friday, Oct. 18

Austin High 49
Akins 7

Bowie 7
Westlake 48 

Lake Travis 49
Dripping Springs 21

Vista Ridge 29
Cedar Ridge 19

Stony Point 21
Hutto 35

Vandegrift 56
Manor 6

Round Rock 37
Westwood 7

Converse Judson 55
San Marcos 3

Glenn 28
Cedar Park 34

East View 14
Georgetown 58

Lake Belton 29
Leander 15

Rouse 53
Killeen Chaparral 7

Anderson 59
Cedar Creek 14

College Station 58    
Hays 18

Weiss 42
Lockhart 0

Bastrop 70
Navarro 0

Connally 49         
McCallum 46

Crockett 0
Elgin 84

Liberty Hill 35
Pflugerville 28

Lampasas 42
Burnet 38

Marble Falls 0
Stephenville 63

Pleasanton 21
Fredericksburg 38

Wimberley 41
Jarrell 8

Lago Vista 44
Smithville 0

Giddings 13
Sealy 34

La Grange 20
Bellville 63

Thrall 21
Blanco 51

Rockdale 28
McGregor 49

Johnson City 14
Holland 45

Mason 56
Harper 0

San Saba 36
Thorndale 28

Granger 15
Somerville 32

Bartlett 7 
Burton 28

McDade 0
Iola 54

Hyde Park 31
Dallas Bishop Dunne 6

Brentwood 14
Regents 42

St. Dominic Savio 6
Tomball Concordia 62

SA Central Catholic
St. Michael's

Irving Cistercian
St. Andrew's

St. Stephen's
Bulverde Gloria Deo

Austin Hill Country 21
Boerne Geneva 35

Bulverde Bracken 30
RR Concordia 68

SM Academy          
Valor

CP Summit
SM Hill Country