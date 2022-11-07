UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership

The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team.

The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo.

"We can do a bit of our part to shore up their day-to-day activities, so it will make them a little easier to do well at the University of Texas," Nyle Maxwell said.

Each player will receive $5,000, totaling $60,000 for the team.

"You do something for us, and we do something for you, and I got to thinking, I'm not so sure I want these young lady athletes to sell cars for me, but then we got to thinking, what could they do to inspire a whole generation of children," Maxwell said.

He said the option was easy, to support Dell Children’s. The athletes will have the opportunity to give back as volunteers at the hospital.

"They look up to us and I just feel really good at the end of the day being able to give back, and it just makes me feel good inside and like I said, love kids, so really excited to do this," UT Women’s Basketball player Aaliyah Moore said.

"These young lady athletes are very inspiring, and we wanted the patients to see that inspiration," Maxwell said.

Studies show since the NIL era of endorsement deals for NCAA athletes began in July 2021, women’s college basketball has ranked the third highest among NIL compensated sports.

"At the end of the day, being recognized or not, we're still going to, I'm still going to be a dog on the court, I'm going to give 110% effort every day, every time I step on the floor, tie my shoes, but now that it's being recognized, it's very appreciative," UT Women’s Basketball player Rori Harmon said.

"We're trying to create a name for women's basketball and to have somebody as big as mister Maxwell do what he's doing and support us, it's a really big deal and really means a lot to us," Moore said.