Austin weather: Central Texas under slight risk of severe storms

The Brief Level 2 severe weather day today (April 29) All of Central Texas under slight risk of severe storms Main threats: moderate-sized hail, gusty winds, lightning



We're looking at a level 2 severe weather day with rain chances increasing over the next three days.

Timeline:

A slow-moving front will collide with the warm and steamy air to set the stage for scattered storms this afternoon.

All of Central Texas is under a slight risk of severe storms with the main threats being moderate-sized hail, gusty winds and lightning.

If the storms get going, they could leave behind an inch of rain for some areas.

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Most of this activity will occur from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Another cold front comes into play on Friday with a stronger Pacific low interacting with it and providing enough lift to give us widespread heavy rain as we wrap up the week.

By the numbers:

When it's all said and done, much of the area could get 2 to 3" of rain in the next 5 days.

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What's next:

The other big weather story will be the two fronts opening the door for cooler and drier air.

The weather will be great this weekend if you like brighter skies, chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons.