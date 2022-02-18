APH and Travis County providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Feb. 18-21

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Feb. 18-21.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only. Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Locations are listed down below:

Friday, Feb. 18

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd Austin, TX 78723

Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, Feb. 19

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617

Pfizer (5+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725

Pfizer (5+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Harmony School of Science (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 11800 Stonehollow Dr. Austin, TX 78758

Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744

Pfizer (12+ years)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Pfizer (5+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Sunday, Feb. 20

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Feb. 21

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

