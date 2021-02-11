ATCEMS: 26 car pile-up on SH 45, avoid area if possible

First responders with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and the Austin Fire Department are responding to a 26 car pile-up on SH 45.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

According to ATCEMS, the multi-vehicle crash happened on an overpass in the 13600-13800 block of eastbound SH 45.

Four people have been transported, at least one person has been transported as a trauma alert. Additional transports from this incident are likely but none are expected to be serious, according to ATCEMS.

4 ATCEMS ambulances are currently responding to the scene.

First responders are currently making access to other vehicles.

FOX 7 Austin is sending a crew to the scene and will provide an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

