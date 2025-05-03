Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old wanted for Austin murder arrested at Texas-Mexico border

Published  May 3, 2025 12:52pm CDT
Austin
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies in Austin's 19th homicide of 2024

Austin police are investigating a homicide. It happened in north Austin, where investigators say a disturbance turned deadly.

    • 18-year-old Aden Munoz was arrested in Eagle Pass on April 30.
    • Munoz was wanted on a warrant out of Travis County for capital murder.
    • He had previously been arrested in connection to a shooting in May 2024.

AUSTIN - An 18-year-old wanted in connection to a May 2024 murder in Austin was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border.

What we know:

Aden "Jeremiah" Munoz applied for entry into the United States on April 30 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, according to US Customs and Border Patrol.

Munoz, a US citizen, was traveling as a passenger of a vehicle driven by another US citizen.

Officers then discovered that Munoz was wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Austin.

He was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Pass.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long Munoz had been in Mexico.

North Austin murder

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating north Austin homicide

A man is dead after a homicide in north Austin. Police do not have a suspect.

The backstory:

Munoz was one of three people charged in the May 2024 murder of 38-year-old Nicholas Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in the area of Colony Creek Drive in North Austin.

In February, a US Marshals task force arrested Munoz, 37-year-old Bethany Libby and 23-year-old Michael Carter.

Travis County court documents show that Munoz's bond was reduced to $5,000 on March 6.

On March 19, a warrant was issued for Munoz's arrest.

What they're saying:

"This apprehension underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our borders secure and our communities safe," said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The Source: Information on Munoz's April 30 arrest comes from US Customs and Border Protection. Information on Munoz's February arrest comes from the US Marshals Service and Travis County court records. Information on the May 2024 murder comes from Austin Police and past FOX 7 reporting. 

