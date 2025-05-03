18-year-old wanted for Austin murder arrested at Texas-Mexico border

The Brief 18-year-old Aden Munoz was arrested in Eagle Pass on April 30. Munoz was wanted on a warrant out of Travis County for capital murder. He had previously been arrested in connection to a shooting in May 2024.



An 18-year-old wanted in connection to a May 2024 murder in Austin was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border.

What we know:

Aden "Jeremiah" Munoz applied for entry into the United States on April 30 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, according to US Customs and Border Patrol.

Munoz, a US citizen, was traveling as a passenger of a vehicle driven by another US citizen.

Officers then discovered that Munoz was wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Austin.

He was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Pass.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long Munoz had been in Mexico.

North Austin murder

The backstory:

Munoz was one of three people charged in the May 2024 murder of 38-year-old Nicholas Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in the area of Colony Creek Drive in North Austin.

In February, a US Marshals task force arrested Munoz, 37-year-old Bethany Libby and 23-year-old Michael Carter.

Travis County court documents show that Munoz's bond was reduced to $5,000 on March 6.

On March 19, a warrant was issued for Munoz's arrest.

What they're saying:

"This apprehension underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our borders secure and our communities safe," said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.