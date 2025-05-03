18-year-old wanted for Austin murder arrested at Texas-Mexico border
AUSTIN - An 18-year-old wanted in connection to a May 2024 murder in Austin was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border.
What we know:
Aden "Jeremiah" Munoz applied for entry into the United States on April 30 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, according to US Customs and Border Patrol.
Munoz, a US citizen, was traveling as a passenger of a vehicle driven by another US citizen.
Officers then discovered that Munoz was wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Austin.
He was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Pass.
What we don't know:
It is not clear how long Munoz had been in Mexico.
North Austin murder
The backstory:
Munoz was one of three people charged in the May 2024 murder of 38-year-old Nicholas Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed in the area of Colony Creek Drive in North Austin.
In February, a US Marshals task force arrested Munoz, 37-year-old Bethany Libby and 23-year-old Michael Carter.
Travis County court documents show that Munoz's bond was reduced to $5,000 on March 6.
On March 19, a warrant was issued for Munoz's arrest.
What they're saying:
"This apprehension underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our borders secure and our communities safe," said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
The Source: Information on Munoz's April 30 arrest comes from US Customs and Border Protection. Information on Munoz's February arrest comes from the US Marshals Service and Travis County court records. Information on the May 2024 murder comes from Austin Police and past FOX 7 reporting.