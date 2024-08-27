CapMetro announces launch of Transit Police Department

CapMetro has launched its newly formed Transit Police Department to help with public safety. Officers were sworn in this week, including the first-ever police chief.

"I believe that these three men that are taking this oath of office today will build a robust transit police team and will collaborate with the front-line staff and other public safety teams," says Amalgamated Transit Union local president Brent Payne.

A room filled with applause on Monday following the swearing in of Chief Eric Robins, Assistant Chief Joseph Rose, and Captain Jeremy Benoit.

"I am confident that our team of officers will help us create a more secure and safe people-centric transit police department," says President and CEO of CapMetro Dottie Watkins.

According to CapMetro, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certified team of police officers are trained in crisis intervention, people-centric policing, and fair and impartial policing.

"The decision to build a transit police department wasn't taken lightly. I think we might have studied for somewhat close to 20 years before we finally did it," said Watkins.

Photo courtesy: CapMetro

In April 2023, Austin police were called for a stabbing on a CapMetro bus near North Lamar and West 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a person with a stab wound. The suspect was located a few blocks away and taken to Travis County Jail. The newly formed police force was created to aid in these types of situations, according to CapMetro.

"We want to make sure that everybody feels safe when they are operating on the buses, whether it is a grandmother with her grandchildren or whether it's kids going to school or whether it is you and me," said Jeff Travillion, chair of CapMetro board.

The CapMetro Board of Directors approved the creation of a transit police in August 2021. A TCOLE Certification was granted last month.

The transit police team currently includes a chief, assistant chief, captain, and dispatchers.

"My primary goal is to make sure that we create a safe environment for our ridership as well as our community and making sure that we keep them safe," said Capmetro Transit Police Chief Eric Robins.

The new police chief says in the next phase, transit police will hire more officers.

For more information about the CapMetro Transit Police Department, click here.