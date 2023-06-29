CapMetro to suspend fares July 4th after 5 p.m.

CapMetro will be suspending fares after 5 p.m. this July 4th holiday as part of an effort to offer safe and convenient transportation options.

CapMetro will provide a Sunday-level bus service on Tuesday, July 4.

There will be detours in Downtown Austin and around Lady Bird Lake, and CapMetro has several bus routes to take residents to Auditorium Shores for the fireworks:

After the show, riders heading north of the river will need to walk to Lavaca and 4th Streets to catch their bus.

Those heading south can go to one of the following stops:

Routes 1, 10 and 801 at Congress and Barton Springs

Routes 7 and 20 at Riverside and Congress

Routes 3, 30 and 803 at Cesar Chavez and West

For those going to Willie Nelson's concert at Q2 Stadium, CapMetro is operating a special rail service. However, the trains will not run the entire length of the rail line and there will be no direct service from Leander to downtown on July 4.

CapMetro will also increase service for routes near Q2 Stadium on the holiday:

Rapid 803 will operate every 10-15 minutes and drops off in front of the stadium. To help you get home quickly, extra MetroRapid vehicles will line up along Bright Verde Way when the show ends.

Bus 3 will operate on its normal schedule and drops off in front of the stadium.

Bus 383 will operate on increased frequency of 15 minutes between the two nearby Park & Rides, North Lamar Transit Center and Pavilion Park & Ride. The route drops off in front of the stadium.

Bus 392 will operate every 30-35 minutes between Q2 Stadium and Tech Ridge Park & Ride.

In addition, the agency will provide transportation options to fireworks in Lago Vista and Leander:

Lago Vista Celebration on July 1

CapMetro shuttle buses will run from K-Oaks Clubhouse to the event at Bar K Park. They will operate from 4:30 p.m. to the end of the festival. View more details here.

Leander Liberty Fest on July 3

We are providing bus service to the event at Devine Lake Park from offsite parking at Glenn High School. View more details here.

Rail Service Suspension

(CapMetro)

Following July 4, CapMetro Rail service will be suspended from July 5 to July 14 to continue making necessary improvements to the Red Line and continue construction work on the future McKalla Station.

Braker Lane will also be closed near the CapMetro train tracks from July 7 at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, July 12 at 7 a.m. and a detour will be in place for drivers. The closure will not restrict access to any local businesses in the area.

CapMetro will offer a shuttle service from Leander, Lakeline and Howard stations to Downtown Station. CapMetro will also offer bus service from all other Rail stations to downtown, though not directly to Downtown Station.

Riders with questions or in need of real-time information can call the Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.