Family, friends of missing student Jason Landry offering $10,000 reward

The family and friends of Jason Landry are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the location and safe return of Jason. Texas State University student Jason Landry vanished on a drive home for a holiday break in December 2020.

The reward may be divided amongst multiple claimants as necessary, according to a post on the Missing Person - Jason Landry Facebook page.

"The time limit to make a valid claim for this reward begins on June 17, 2021 and expires on August 1, 2021, or whenever the conditions listed herein are met. This offer requires that the information provided by the claimant is the direct and proximate cause of the location and return of Jason Landry," according to a post on the Facebook page. "The information must be specific, adequate, timely, and actually used by law enforcement, search agencies, or other appropriate entities to find and return Jason to his family. The successful claimant must provide sufficient and clear written details that enable search and law enforcement teams to locate and return Jason."

Investigators believe the 21-year-old planned to drive home from his apartment in San Marcos to Missouri City, a suburb of Houston. A timeline from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office tracks Landry's movements from when he left his apartment in San Marcos to when his phone ceased pinging in Luling.

The timeline provided by CCSO is as follows:

December 13, 10:55 p.m.: Landry leaves his apartment in San Marcos, headed to Missouri City

December 13, 11:05 p.m.: Landry is driving on Hwy 80 and passes under I-35 in San Marcos

December 13, 11:07 p.m.: Landry enters Caldwell County on Hwy 80, heading south

December 13, 11:11 p.m.: Landry enters Martindale , still heading south on Hwy 80

December 13, 11:15 p.m.: Landry passes over SH 130 on Hwy 80

December 13, 11:17-11:21 p.m.: Landry passes through Fentress, Prairie Lea, and Stairtown

December 13, 11:24 p.m.: Landry enters Luling on Hwy 80.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

CCSO says that as Landry went through the intersection at Hackberry Street where Hwy 80 becomes Austin Street, he stopped using the Waze app and began using Snapchat.

Landry then continued on Austin St. to the intersection with U.S. 183, also known as Magnolia Avenue, and CCSO says investigators believe he continued straight through that intersection, continuing onto E. Austin, but at this intersection, his digital footprint stops. Landry then continued on E. Austin onto Spruce Street, which turns into Salt Flat Road.

A volunteer firefighter found Jason Landry’s car crashed and abandoned on the 2300 block around 12:30 a.m. on December 14, says CCSO. The vehicle's lights were still on.

"After that it is a complete mystery. There is no sign of Jason." said Tuleta Copeland, a retired FBI agent who currently works as a private investigator and volunteers to search for missing people, including Jason. She and fellow retired FBI agent Abel Peña founded "Project Absentis." Absentis means "missing" in Latin.

A highway patrol trooper had Jason’s car towed. He took his backpack, which contained a few joints, and left.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Hours later Kent Landry found his way to Salt Flat Road. He expected to see flashing police lights and his son. Instead, the road was dark and empty. "I saw deer, three different sets of deer ran by. Coyotes ran by and I didn’t see another car, another person."

The clothing Jason Landry had been wearing, his shoes, even his underwear, were scattered throughout the street. "I found [my son’s] fish. I found where the accident was and I’m the only one who took pictures or video of that." he said.

Kent Landry was able to locate his son’s vehicle at an impound lot. His cellphone was still in the car. No one was searching for him.

Kent Landry, an attorney, told FOX 7 Austin "As a lawyer I can tell you, normally you’re better safe than sorry. It’s better to have too much in evidence than not enough."

Copeland says interviews and searches have come up empty thus far. "If someone knows something we desperately want to know what happened with our boy," said Kent Landry.

Copeland and Kent Landry are now hoping investigators can get that answer with a geofence warrant. Which Copeland explained "is basically a box around the vehicle accident and we can ask, ‘tell us what other cell phones were in that area at that time?’"

Kent Landry added, "[the accident scene is] the middle of nowhere. In that hour window, it may very well be possible that there’s not another person in that box except Jason and whoever did whatever they did. Whoever else is involved in this case."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Project Absentis by calling 726-777-1359 or emailing ProjectAbsentis@ProtonMail.com

Advertisement

"If you know anything or if you’ve seen anything we can protect you. We can protect your name. We can keep you confidential. Just call us and just talk to us," said Copeland.