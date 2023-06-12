Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Manor

A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in late May in Manor.

The Manor Police Department says Kawaski Latham has been arrested and charged in the death of 54-year-old Alisa Allen of Manor.

Latham is now facing a second-degree felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Manor police say that on May 22, around 2:48 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and westbound US 290 East and found Allen's body in a ditch.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The investigation determined the incident was a hit-and-run where the driver, allegedly identified as Latham, struck Allen and then left the scene and did not stop, administer aid or notify law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. M. Surovik at 512-215-8405 or by email.