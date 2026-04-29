Former Round Rock ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault of a child after incident involving student

The Brief A former Round Rock ISD teacher was arrested for sexual assault of a child Police said he was employed as an orchestra teacher at Round Rock High School when the incident happened This remains an active investigation



A former Round Rock ISD teacher was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a child investigation.

The backstory:

Round Rock police said on April 29, around 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Ian Carter, 27, at the Dallas College Brookhaven Campus.

The Dallas College Police Department helped Round Rock police with the arrest.

The arrest comes after an incident that happened in Round Rock. Police said while Carter was employed as an orchestra teacher at Round Rock High School, between 2022 and May 2025, he was involved in an incident off campus with a victim. The victim was a student at the high school.

Carter was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

This investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Zamora at rzamora@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-595-2605.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for confidential support.