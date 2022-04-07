Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held April 8-11 around Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from March 18-21.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.
Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.
Friday, April 8
Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd. Suite #150 Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Compass Rose Destiny (APH)
- Time: 3-7 p.m.
- Address: 13700 N FM973 Suite D Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, April 9
George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center(Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 5801 Ainez Dr. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St. Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Webb Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Address: 601 E. St. Johns Ave. Austin, TX 78752
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
El Rancho Grande (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 4604 Teri Rd. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, April 10
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, April 11
African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
