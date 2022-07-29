Fundraiser for back-to-school hairstyles for kids at Austin shelters

An Austin woman has started a fundraiser to raise money to help kids who are living in shelters.

Jenny Perez with Sonshine Braiding has started a GoFundMe to raise $3,000 and help about 30 kids and teens currently in care at SAFE Alliance's Austin shelters.

Perez says that the funds will help purchase products and accessories for on-site styling as well as cover appointment costs for services that they will need to book out.

Any money raised about their goal will be used to purchase afro/curly textured hair care products and accessories for children and families at the shelter.

Perez started Sonshine Braiding less than a year ago and she says it's her goal to treat every child client as if they were her own.

She tells FOX 7 Austin in an email, "I can think of no better clients than those in care at SAFE Alliance to receive the gift of one on one connection, community support and the confidence boost that that comes with having your hair done."

The event is scheduled to be held on August 4th and 5th and Perez says some talented braiders and stylists have stepped up and committed to the event.