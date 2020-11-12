Georgetown seeking feedback on proposed list for 2021 bond package

The city of Georgetown is seeking public feedback on a proposed list of projects for a mobility bond package being put together for a vote next May.

The city says that the 16-member Mobility Georgetown 2021 Citizen Advisory Committee met throughout August, September, and October to narrow down a list of projects for the bond program that address Georgetown’s overall transportation challenges, limit the burden to taxpayers, and reflect the public priorities shared through a digital survey this summer.

From Nov. 16 until Dec. 7, members of the public can use an interactive, online map tool to indicate whether they support the proposed projects, as well as provide comments on each of the projects. The public can also use the survey tool to provide recommendations for projects not included in the 10 projects identified by the committee.

Printed versions of the survey, in both English and Spanish, will be available at City facilities. The city says the committee members want to understand the level of support for the projects they identified before making a final recommendation to City Council.

In addition to the proposed 10 roadway projects, the committee also is considering allocating $2.5 million for sidewalks, $1.5 million for bike facilities, $1.7 million for intersection projects, and $1.3 million for transportation technology upgrades. Not all of the proposed projects will move forward, the city says.

City Council initially targeted about $50 million for the bond package, and the 10 proposed projects alone total about $165 million, says the city. The committee will review the feedback prior to making its final recommendations to City Council in January.

The city says that the public also will have an opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and provide comments via a virtual, live, town hall event. People can tune in from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, on Zoom and the City’s Facebook page to hear more about how the committee developed the proposed project list and about each project. People will be able to submit comments via Facebook comment or by email prior to the event ending.

The town hall will be recorded and shared on the bond website as part of a virtual open house. The agenda and meeting information will be available online.

The city says the primary focus areas of this mobility bond are:

Increasing capacity of Georgetown’s roadway network and bridges with high traffic volume

Improving intersections, building sidewalks, and enhancing safety throughout Georgetown to create new connections within and among neighborhoods

Coordinating with other planned transportation work, including projects identified in our Pedestrian and Bike master plans, to accelerate delivery to Georgetown residents

For more information about the bond process, click here.

