LIVE: Latest election results and news

Most of the results are in from Election Day with some races still too close to call.

What we know so far

In the race for the White House, Republican Donald Trump has come within a few electoral votes of winning the presidency, capturing battlegrounds Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

While it has not been declared officially, FOX News has projected that Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.

Kamala Harris did not speak at her watch party at Howard University last night. She is expected to deliver remarks sometime later today.

As for the U.S. Senate, Republicans are projected to take back the majority. Republicans were able to flip seats in places like Ohio and retain seats like here in Texas where Sen. Ted Cruz will get a third term after winning his race against Colin Allred.

Other races of note in Texas: