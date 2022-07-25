List of Central Texas school districts' first day of school
TEXAS - Back-to-school is almost here for Texas students. To make it easier on parents, we've made a list of all the first day of school for Central Texas school districts.
Del Valle is the first district in the area to kick off classes, on Tuesday, August 9
Central Texas ISD first day of school:
- Austin ISD – Aug. 15
- Bastrop ISD – Aug. 17
- Blanco ISD – Aug. 16
- Burnet CISD – Aug. 17
- Del Valle ISD – Aug. 9
- Dime Box ISD – Aug. 15
- Dripping Springs ISD – Aug. 16
- Elgin ISD – Aug. 16
- Fredericksburg ISD – Aug. 16
- Florence ISD – Aug. 18
- Georgetown ISD – Aug. 18
- Giddings ISD – Aug. 17
- Hays CISD - Aug. 16
- Hutto ISD – Aug. 15
- Jarrell ISD – Aug. 17
- Johnson City ISD – Aug. 17
- Lago Vista ISD – Aug. 12
- La Grange ISD – Aug. 17
- Lake Travis ISD – Aug. 16
- Leander ISD – Aug. 17
- Liberty Hill ISD – Aug. 17
- Llano ISD – Aug. 11
- Lockhart ISD – Aug. 17
- Manor ISD – Aug. 15
- Marble Falls ISD – Aug. 17
- Pflugerville ISD – Aug. 16
- Round Rock ISD – Aug. 17
- Smithville ISD – Aug. 17
- Taylor ISD – Aug. 17
- Thrall ISD – Aug. 10
Universities and colleges first day of school:
- Austin Community College – Aug. 22
- St. Edward's – Aug. 22
- Texas State – Aug. 22
- UT Austin – Aug. 22