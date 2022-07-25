Expand / Collapse search

List of Central Texas school districts' first day of school

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
TEXAS - Back-to-school is almost here for Texas students. To make it easier on parents, we've made a list of all the first day of school for Central Texas school districts.

Del Valle is the first district in the area to kick off classes, on Tuesday, August 9

Central Texas ISD first day of school:

Universities and colleges first day of school: