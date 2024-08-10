Pflugerville home, cars damaged in early morning fire

Fire damaged a home and two cars in Pflugerville early Saturday morning.

The Travis County ESD No. 2 responded to the home in the 16300 block of Copper Ellis, near the intersection of Grand Avenue Parkway and Quick Hill Road, for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found two cars on fire inside the garage and flames on the garage floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported and TCESD No. 2 says initial reports say no one was home when the fire broke out.

The cause is under investigation.