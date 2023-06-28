Round Rock ISD partners with Austin Community College, Texas State

Round Rock ISD students will have the opportunity to get college credit while still being in high school, all thanks to the partnership with Austin Community College and Texas State University.

"They will have to take some of the courses with us here while in high school and then graduate from Round Rock ISD, continue taking a few courses with ACC. If they want to earn their associate degree, they can transfer directly to Texas State University," said Round Rock ISD superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said he hopes the partnership will help lead the way for the students who aspire to be educators.

"We want them to get as fast as they can, their bachelor's degree and a certification, do the internship with us and come back and start teaching and giving back to our community here," said Azaiez.

EDUCATION COVERAGE

When those students walk across the stage, they will have a high school diploma, and a teacher aide certification.

"They're putting teachers first, and they're putting students first. So, like together they're kind of lifting them up and prioritizing the students experience and what they want to do whenever they go to college," said Grace Nelson, Round Rock ISD student.

College tuition can really put a toll on some families. To relieve some of that stress, Round Rock ISD students will be able to get about 30 college credits for free.

"Both campuses are nearby. And so, there's also the convenience there, too, and also costs helping them with costs when it comes to tuition and traveling and all that good stuff," said Azaiez.

Students are already eager to start taking those courses.

"This program is going to be amazing for them because it's really going to let students get even more experience with teaching if they're thinking of looking into that," said Nelson.

Dr. Azaiez said incoming freshmen can talk to their counselor about enrolling in dual credit classes.