Man faces multiple felony charges for firing into San Marcos apartment building: police

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he fired bullets into a San Marcos apartment complex Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. March 4 at the Cottages at Hillside Ranch on N. LBJ Drive. Multiple people called 911 and reported that bullets had been fired into a building at the complex. Callers also reported hearing a vehicle crash following the gunshots.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect firing 13 rounds from a handgun into the building. Witnesses also described a man wearing a black ski mask and black clothing who got into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck multiple parked vehicles while fleeing the scene.

San Marcos police were able to identify the suspect after matching the description of the Jeep to a recent incident that happened in the same area. The Jeep was found a short time later at an apartment complex on Craddock Avenue, about two miles away. The Jeep had extensive front-end damage consistent with the crash that happened after the shooting.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and now faces several felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

A search warrant uncovered evidence at the suspect's home, including a firearm police believe to have been used during the shooting. Additional evidence from the suspect’s vehicle was also recovered.

The apartment building was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported, says police. The preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.