Teen indicted for tampering with evidence in 6th Street mass shooting

An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection with June's mass shooting that killed one and injured 13 others in the Sixth Street area.

A Travis County grand jury has returned a third-degree felony tampering with evidence indictment against Jeremiah Tabb, says District Attorney José Garza. Tabb was arrested on Thursday in Bell County.

The indictment alleges Tabb tried to dispose of the weapon 19-year-old De'Ondre Jermirris White is suspected of using in the shooting that ended with the death of Douglas Kantor of Michigan and 13 others injured in downtown Austin.

"My heart continues to break for the family of Mr. Kantor and all of the victims of this senseless act of violence. The District Attorney's office will not rest until everyone responsible is held accountable", said Garza in a statement.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting is believed to have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

13 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.

After the shooting, 27 mayors, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, sent a letter to the federal government asking for more action to reduce gun violence. Austin was then listed among 15 cities that the federal government will collaborate with to support community violence intervention programs.

