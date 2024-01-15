Texas arctic blast: Bertram police patrol roads, keep residents safe

The City of Bertram is under a wind chill warning. The arctic blast combined with Martin Luther King Jr. Day had businesses closed and law enforcement out on the roads.

"We are looking for things like traffic hazards with ice on the roads, people not used to driving in icy conditions, we are looking for people who are having medical issues," says Bertram Police Department Patrol Sergeant Brendan Bloom.

The city of Bertram is under a wind chill advisory. Ice patches stretching for miles are evidence of the below freezing temperatures.

"Just take extra precautions if you are going to be on the roads. Make sure you have blankets with you in case you are topped up on gas. We don't want anybody getting stranded," says Sergeant Brendan Bloom.

Traffic was light, businesses were closed, and residents were bundled up.

"I have on thermal underwear, then underwear, and then shirt, a flannel shirt, and then my coat here," says Joe Thornley.

Joe Thornley is one of a few residents who said he was grabbing supplies and heading back inside.

MORE STORIES:

"We got a nice fire going in the living room, and we turned the heater off, and we are just sitting and enjoying the fire," says Joe Thornley.

"Staying home makes sure that you have got working smoke alarms and c02 detectors, if you are running a fireplace or heater, make sure that all of your electronics are working properly and just stay bundled up," says Sergeant Brendan Bloom.

According to the Bertram Police Department, severe weather does come with calls for service to homes in the area.

"Unfortunately, sometimes staying inside can actually lead to different types of incidents. You can get a little bit of cabin fever and if there is alcohol involved, you can have incidents where people are getting on each other’s nerves, but for the most part it has been pretty quiet," says Sergeant Brendan Bloom.

The police department says it is currently operating with its normal number of staff and will reach out for assistance if necessary.

"We haven't changed our staffing at this point, we always have at least two people on at any point, we work really well and close with the Sheriff’s Office, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, so any additional patrol coverage is needed where we are able to get," says Sergeant Brendan Bloom.